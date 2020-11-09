Billings man given 10 years in prison for sex with minor

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday for sexually assaulting a minor and lying about his own age.

James Robert Patterson was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Billings.

Patterson met a girl younger than 16 through social media in 2018 and arranged to meet her in person, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. Patterson had said he was 16 at the time, although he turned 20 the month he started talking to her.

When the girl left her Park County house and met Patterson in his car, he threatened her, became aggressive and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors say. He later admitted to investigators he had sex with her three times and told her not to tell anyone because he was 20 years old and he knew she was younger than 16.

Patterson pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement in July. After prison, he was ordered to serve 15 years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen presided. The sentencing was announced in a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.

