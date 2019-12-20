A Billings man has been indicted on charges related to dealing cocaine.
Dale Lee Musgrave pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Friday to charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Musgrave carried out the offenses in Billings between January 2016 and March 20, 2019, according to the indictment.
The charges both carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Musgrave’s defense attorney, Lisa Bazant, did not immediately return a voicemail left seeking comment.
Musgrave did not immediately respond to a voicemail left at his Signal Peak office phone number late Friday afternoon. Musgrave is listed on a LinkedIn profile as the vice president of underground operations at the Roundup coal mine.