Billings man killed near trailhead was shot in self-defense, Carbon County says; No charges expected

He picked up a large stick, described by the three as about 4- to 7-feet long and repeatedly threatened to kill the dog.

The couple leashed the dog and began to return to their car, which was parked some ways away on the side of the road. Rockman followed the couple and C.W. stayed with her car.

What ensued, Nixon said, indicated reasonable use of deadly force in self-defense, considering that the couple tried to deescalate the situation and first used non-lethal force.

After following the couple to their car, Rockman shattered the rear window and then began to assault J.H. hitting him several times with the stick and eventually wrestling him to the ground.

T.H. used bear spray on Rockman, which she carried while hiking, but Rockman seemed undeterred and continued to attack J.H.

J.H. pulled a handgun and told Rockman to stop. When Rockman continued to approached him, J.H. shot at his leg.

Rockman appeared unfazed. J.H. shot Rockman in the chest, killing him.

The couple told C.W. what happened before leaving to call 911. Rockman was already dead.