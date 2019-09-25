A Billings man was sentenced to the Department of Corrections Wednesday for raping a teen.
Colten Daniel Edwards, 26, was sentenced to five years with the department, followed by 20 years of supervision. Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses followed the state’s recommendation.
At age 24, Edwards raped a 14-year-old. In May he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of sexual assault.
You have free articles remaining.
The department sentence means Edwards could be placed in any department setting, from prison to community supervision. The judge recommended prerelease, but the department will decide.
Defense attorney Joshua Kotter had asked for a shorter period of supervision after the five years with the department. Kotter requested five to 10 years of supervision.
Edwards was designated a level one sexual offender, which denotes a low risk for reoffending. He has no criminal history.