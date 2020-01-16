A 41-year-old Billings man was sentenced to prison Thursday in a child sex abuse case.
Joshua Wayne Steiner was sentenced to 100 years in prison, with a 40-year parole restriction.
The sentence, issued by Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza, went beyond what prosecutors had agreed to recommend under a plea deal. That was 50 years in prison, with a restriction on parole until Steiner had completed the first two phases of sex offender treatment.
Under the sentence issued Thursday, Steiner must still complete the first two phases of treatment before becoming eligible for parole.
Defense attorney Gregory Paskell recommended 40 years in prison.
Steiner’s case includes three victims who were children. Steiner was originally charged with abusing a single victim in October 2017.
He admitted charges under a plea agreement in December 2018.