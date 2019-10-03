A Billings man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for trafficking meth.
Chad Allen Beres, 32, was the third person to be sentenced in the scheme, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme’s office.
In a search of his home, agents seized about 1.5 pounds of meth, or the equivalent of roughly 5,600 doses, according to Alme’s office. Agents also seized three shotguns and two handguns.
Beres was a supplier to Christopher Hurst, whom Billings police arrested at a hotel in February 2018. Hurst was later charged, convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Co-defendant Larry Barnett also got meth from Beres, according to the press release. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Beres pleaded guilty in April to three charges: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, possessing with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
He was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years and one month in prison, plus five years of supervised release.
A fourth person charged in the scheme, Maurice Fregia, remains set for trial.