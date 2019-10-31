The former operator of a Billings massage parlor was ordered to federal prison Thursday. But, in a win for the defense, no restitution was ordered.
Scot Donald Petrie, 62, was involved in the operation of King Spa, at 1117 Central Ave., and A Spa, at 224 Grand Ave.
Petrie pleaded guilty to a single count of a four-count indictment, and the government dropped the remaining charges.
Federal sentencing guidelines called for 24 to 30 months in prison. Prosecutors asked for 24 months, while the defense asked for no prison time, and instead a five year period of probation.
Defense attorney Steven Babcock said after the hearing it was too soon to tell if they would appeal. Petrie has 14 days to file an appeal.
Prosecutors had sought to secure restitution payments to seven women who worked at the spas, but U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen denied the request.