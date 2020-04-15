Billings motel standoff suspect had threatened to open fire, charges state

The man suspected of sparking an armed police standoff at the Lazy K-T Motel on Monday had threatened to open fire, an employee told police.
Scott Allen Takesenemy, 33, pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday to assault with a weapon and criminal mischief. He is being held on bail of $20,000.
The Billings Police Department responded to a weapons complaint at the motel at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. According to charges, a motel employee said she left the property scared after Takesenemy, armed with a shotgun and pistol, told her he was going to shoot up the motel. Before leaving, she told a second employee, who called police, charges state.
The department's SWAT and hostage negotiation teams both responded.
Takesenemy slammed the door on responding officers in one motel room, and officers cleared the neighboring rooms, charges state.
After roughly three hours, police saw a disturbance in a different room and found Takesenemy had likely crawled through the ceiling attic and down into the second room, trying to block the window and barricade the door, according to charges.
After the SWAT team breached the door of the second room and deployed a flash-bang distraction device, Takesenemy allegedly crawled back up into the ceiling space and then either broke or fell through into a third room, which was occupied. Police entering the third room found Takesenemy in an "ongoing physical disturbance" with the room's occupants, according to a department press release.
Damage to the motel is "well in excess" of $1,500, charges state. Takesenemy is on parole with the Montana Department of Corrections and is prohibited from having firearms, the charges note.
