Billings motel standoff suspect had threatened to open fire, charges state

The man suspected of sparking an armed police standoff at the Lazy K-T Motel on Monday had threatened to open fire, an employee told police.

Scott Allen Takesenemy, 33, pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday to assault with a weapon and criminal mischief. He is being held on bail of $20,000.

The Billings Police Department responded to a weapons complaint at the motel at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. According to charges, a motel employee said she left the property scared after Takesenemy, armed with a shotgun and pistol, told her he was going to shoot up the motel. Before leaving, she told a second employee, who called police, charges state.

The department's SWAT and hostage negotiation teams both responded.

Takesenemy slammed the door on responding officers in one motel room, and officers cleared the neighboring rooms, charges state.