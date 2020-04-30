Billings police ask for help identifying vehicle of interest in South Side homicide

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a vehicle connected to a fatal shooting in Billings on Sunday.
Anyone with information on the small, light-colored, single-cab pickup shown in video footage the department released is asked to contact Billings Police at 657-8473. Callers wishing to be anonymous may call the tip line at 245-6660.
The pickup was described as a vehicle of interest in a recent homicide, according to a press release issued by Lt. Brandon Wooley on Thursday.
The only other detail provided was that it had one driver and one passenger, as well as a medium- to large-sized dog of a lighter color in the truck bed at the time it was captured on video.
The homicide, which took place at 9:58 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of South 31st Street, killed 50-year-old Micah Aaron Myron. Myron died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
It was the first fatal shooting in Billings since June 2019.
Police believe a disturbance or altercation between Myron and the suspect took place before the shooting, and that Myron's killing was not random.
Police found Myron unresponsive on the sidewalk when they arrived.
