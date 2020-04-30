Billings police ask for help identifying vehicle of interest in South Side homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a vehicle connected to a fatal shooting in Billings on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the small, light-colored, single-cab pickup shown in video footage the department released is asked to contact Billings Police at 657-8473. Callers wishing to be anonymous may call the tip line at 245-6660.

The pickup was described as a vehicle of interest in a recent homicide, according to a press release issued by Lt. Brandon Wooley on Thursday.

The only other detail provided was that it had one driver and one passenger, as well as a medium- to large-sized dog of a lighter color in the truck bed at the time it was captured on video.

The homicide, which took place at 9:58 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of South 31st Street, killed 50-year-old Micah Aaron Myron. Myron died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

It was the first fatal shooting in Billings since June 2019.