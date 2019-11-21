A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon within about five minutes of police learning he had allegedly stolen a City of Billings MET Transit bus with two passengers inside.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office pulled MET bus No. 1803 over at about 12:22 p.m., after it was reported stolen at about 12:18 p.m., according to Sgt. Scott Conrad of the Billings Police Department.
The actual bus driver had stepped off for a quick break when the man got on and started driving away from the downtown bus station.
The bus was pulled over by the sheriff's office at Bench Boulevard and Airport Road, near the north entrance to the upper Metra parking lot. Sheriff's office vehicles surrounded the bus.
The man police arrested will likely face multiple charges including felony theft, unlawful restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Conrad.
Both passengers on the bus were women. One passenger, Kellyn Nelson, said the man got on the bus and said he was the new bus driver.
The electric sign on the bus said its next stop was Grand. Nelson said the bus quickly took a wrong turn and she grew scared realizing the bus had been "hijacked."
"I was a little scared," Nelson said. "I didn't know what he was capable of."
Police interviewed both Nelson and the other women who had been on the bus after it was pulled over. Neither passenger was injured, according to police.
"I'm just trying to get to work," Nelson said afterward as police continued to search the bus and interview those involved.