The Billings Fire Department responded to a car that appeared to be set on fire on Billings' West End early Friday morning.
A Chevy Blazer caught fire in the parking loft of an IHOP restaurant on King Avenue West just before 4 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The vehicle was not occupied, and no one was injured. The fire caused heavy damage to the exterior of the vehicle. An estimated property and content loss was at $6,000, according to a Billings Fire Department press release.
The fire is under investigation, and the cause has been identified as incendiary in the press release.