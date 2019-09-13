{{featured_button_text}}
Car fire

Billings police and fire investigate a Chevy Blazer that burned in the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant on King Avenue West at 4 a.m. Friday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

The Billings Fire Department responded to a car that appeared to be set on fire on Billings' West End early Friday morning. 

A Chevy Blazer caught fire in the parking loft of an IHOP restaurant on King Avenue West just before 4 a.m. 

The vehicle was not occupied, and no one was injured. The fire caused heavy damage to the exterior of the vehicle. An estimated property and content loss was at $6,000, according to a Billings Fire Department press release. 

The fire is under investigation, and the cause has been identified as incendiary in the press release.

