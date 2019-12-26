A 30-year-old Billings man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man who was then found by police with multiple stab wounds Wednesday night on the South Side.
The man charged in the stabbing is Kelly Lee Johnson.
The victim in the stabbing is a 30-year-old Billings man, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Johnson has been charged with felony assault with a weapon.
Johnson had been watching sports on TV and drinking in his apartment on the 300 block of South 28th Street with the victim and another man when an argument broke out, according to charging documents.
Johnson and the man he is accused of stabbing first argued about favorite teams, and then "over a female that each had respectively dated," charging documents say.
Police were told Johnson went into the kitchen, came back with a knife, and then stabbed the man he had been arguing with.
The third man in the room helped the injured man out of the apartment. The victim then laid down on the sidewalk and was unable to walk, documents say.
Police found him with multiple stab wounds at about 8:13 p.m. at Third Avenue South and South 28th Street. Multiple people were trying to care for him when police found him.
Police followed a blood trail from the injured man to the apartment, where they arrested Johnson.
Felony assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. Johnson was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Yellowstone County Justice Court later Thursday.
