The Billings Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a casino on Grand Avenue.
A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital with what were described in a BPD social media post as unknown injuries.
The stabbing took place at 12:47 a.m. in the parking lot of a Lucky Lil's Casino at 15th Street West and Grand Avenue.
"At this time it does not appear to be a random incident," BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said by email.
No arrests had been made as of about 9:40 a.m. Thursday, according to Wooley.