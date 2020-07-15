Billings Police officer disciplined for DUI

"I am disappointed that some officers fail to realize they represent this organization on or off duty," St. John said in a press release. "Actions such as this are not just embarrassing on a personal level; they discredit the entire police department. It is particularly troubling when one of our officers violates the very law we are trying to enforce. It undermines the trust and confidence of the community. Simply stated, this conduct is unacceptable and not representative of the BPD."

St. John also said he tries to find a balance between discipline and support in officer misconduct cases.

"In this case, Officer Stovall is a decorated officer with no previous discipline and yearly evaluations that exceed expectations," St. John said in the written statement. "From the onset, Officer Stovall has owned his mistake, taken responsibility, and taken steps to correct [the] matter. This incident does not define Officer Stovall and he will learn from his mistakes, not repeat them, and continue to be an asset to this department and community."

Stovall was arrested at 64th Street West and King Avenue West after another driver called 911, according to city disciplinary documents released to the media with the press release.