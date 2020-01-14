The owner of a Billings tattoo parlor was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for trafficking meth.
Charles Eugene Venditti, 42, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison in U.S. District Court. The sentence was announced in a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.
Venditti sold meth to a confidential informant on three occasions, according to evidence Alme's office presented at Venditti's August trial, the release states.
Two of those controlled buys took place at Venditti's tattoo business at 145 Grand Ave., the release states.
Each purchase by the informant was for one ounce, for $800.
Venditti was convicted in August of three counts of meth distribution, meth possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy.