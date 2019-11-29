A 42-year-old Billings woman is facing two felonies after stabbing her partner multiple times in their home on Friday.
Stephanie Rae McGillis faces one felony account of aggravated assault and one felony for assault with a weapon. Both felonies are punishable up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. She appeared in district court Friday.
On Thursday McGillis and her "on and off" partner of several years, identified as C.J. in court documents, began to argue in a home on the 100 block of Nall Avenue.
The argument began around 7 p.m. on Thursday, but didn't turn physical until sometime later that night when McGillis, heavily intoxicated, started arguing with C.J. again.
While C.J., 47, was sitting in the living room McGillis took two kitchen knives from slashed C.J.'s arm, neck and calf, according to court documents. C.J. estimated one of the knives was "about a foot long."
Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and both McGillis and C.J. were taken to the hospital. McGillis was later discharged without injures and arrested immediately. The extent of C.J.'s "serious injuries" is not specified in court documents.
During an interview with a deputy, McGillis claimed that she acted in self-defense, and that C.J. had also grabbed a knife. According to McGillis, C.J. tried to "choke her out." Later, during a recorded interview, McGillis said she couldn't remember what happened except that C.J. had pulled her hair and then "he got stabbed."