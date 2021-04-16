Billings woman killed in midtown home, two others dead after West Yellowstone chase

The Billings Police Department is working with Gallatin County authorities in investigating three deaths that occurred in Billings and West Yellowstone on Thursday.

Officers in Billings arrived a home on the 1000 block of Avenue B as part of a welfare check at 1:16 p.m., according to a press release from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley. They found a 64-year-old woman dead, and her body showed signs of trauma.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman identified the woman as Roxann Renee Watson, a resident of Billings. Watson died of strangulation and multiple blunt force injuries. There is no indication when exactly Watson was killed, Hoffman said.

The Investigation Division was called to the scene. Following a search of the residence, detectives identified two people of interest who they wanted to find for questioning. Billings police issued information regarding the two people, along with a vehicle they may be driving, to all law enforcement agencies in Montana.