Billings woman to be charged with deliberate homicide in fatal stabbing

A Billings woman jailed in connection with a recent fatal stabbing will face a charge of deliberate homicide, the police department announced Thursday.

Charlotte Spang, also known as Charlotte Rodarte, 38, was previously arrested for a probation violation in connection with the June 12 death of Leon Gerald Gustafson, 37, of Billings.

Spang's arraignment will likely be held Friday, according to a press release from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley. No other charges or arrests were announced Thursday, Wooley said.

Gustafson died from multiple stab wounds, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Early Friday morning Billings police responded to a home just after 1 a.m. on the 600 block of Terry Avenue for a report of a "man down."

When officers arrived Gustafson was found already dead in the driveway of a residence, according to Wooley.

A sheriff's deputy arrested Spang along with Dustin Rodarte roughly 45 minutes after the stabbing. Both were arrested on probation violations.

"It is believed all parties involved are accounted for," Wooley said in an earlier press release.