A 36-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for strangling his girlfriend to death in a Birney home in 2018.
Randy Lee Littlebird was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing Toni Fisher on Feb. 4, 2018. It was the sentence recommended by prosecutors, while defense had sought 22.5 years.
Littlebird strangled Fisher with a rope after tying up her ankles. He then told another person in the home — and later police — that Fisher had hanged herself.
Littlebird led the homeowner into the hallway where Fisher was lying unresponsive. Crying, Littlebird “said something like, ‘I don’t know what she did to herself,’” government filings state.
Anya Shoulderblade, the victim’s sister, sobbed Wednesday as she told U.S. District Judge Susan Watters that she and Fisher looked so much alike that people called them twins.
“My sister Toni did not deserve this,” she said. “She was a really good person."
Fisher left behind three children, Shoulderblade said. And the relationship between Fisher's and Littlebird's families was impacted.
“Our families were friends, and I’m not sure how it is now,” Shoulderblade said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Dake said strangulation was “a deeply personal offense” and that the killing differed from shooting deaths or other homicides.
“You are holding pressure on (someone’s) neck for a period of time and literally watching them die,” Dake said.
The autopsy showed strangulation was the cause of death, while Fisher had also suffered multiple blunt force injuries.
In court filings before the sentencing, Dake described Littlebird simply as “a violent alcoholic who beats women.”
The judge said she agreed that strangulation was a “very personal” crime. Watters said Littlebird came from a “good family” and did not have the type of troubled childhood that she sometimes sees in violent offenders.
The judge noted Littlebird’s history of domestic violence, including four convictions in Northern Cheyenne courts, as well as three DUIs and 33 citations for public intoxication. Watters said Littlebird had a pattern of drinking and getting violent.
“So there is very much a measure of this sentence that is simply to remove you” from the community, Watters said.
Defense attorney Gillian Gosch said her client had an “extreme” drinking problem, but that he’d shown more grief and remorse than she’d seen from her other clients.
“He’s struggling to accept that that is the person he has become,” Gosch said, of the murder.
Stacy Bearcomesout, Littlebird’s sister, said she was not trying to minimize Fisher’s family’s loss, but that her family was impacted by the crime, as well.
“I pray for the family that has had this loss,” Bearcomesout said. “We’re both losing. We’re both losing our loved ones.”
Littlebird pleaded guilty in July to second degree murder, strangulation and domestic abuse by an habitual offender.
Littlebird could be 61 years old when the prison term expires. He is then required to serve five years of supervised release.