Bismarck police ask for help in finding shooter

BISMARCK, N.D. — Bismarck police are investigating a shooting after a wounded individual was dropped off at the hospital early Wednesday.

The person who was injured had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. He was treated at Sanford Hospital after he was dropped off about 3 a.m., police said.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police haven't been specific about how the gunshot wound occurred and are asking for the public's help if anyone heard or saw the shooting.

