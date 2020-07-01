Bismarck police ask for help in finding shooter

Bismarck police ask for help in finding shooter

{{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. — Bismarck police are investigating a shooting after a wounded individual was dropped off at the hospital early Wednesday.

The person who was injured had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. He was treated at Sanford Hospital after he was dropped off about 3 a.m., police said.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police haven't been specific about how the gunshot wound occurred and are asking for the public's help if anyone heard or saw the shooting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO Clark Baldwin court appearance May 7, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News