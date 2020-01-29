Box Elder man accused of sex with child dismissed from college coaching job

Two organizations mentioned in court documents charging a Box Elder man with having sex with a child distanced themselves from the suspect on Wednesday.

A day after charges were announced, Stone Child College dismissed Christopher Brown, effective immediately, from his assistant men's basketball coaching position. The Rocky Boy school district also issued a press release Wednesday saying Brown was never associated with the schools' athletic programs.

Brown, 31, worked as an assistant basketball coach at Stone Child College, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme. Brown also told criminal investigators he was a basketball coach at Rocky Boy Middle School and Rocky Boy High School, according to a federal court affidavit.

Rocky Boy Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre issued a press release Wednesday saying Brown, "was NEVER hired, worked as, helped, volunteered, or was associated in any capacity, as a coach in any of the Rocky Boy School's athletic programs."

Brown was compensated as a tutor for a total of 24 hours in October and November 2018, working with students and other adult tutors in the after-school tutoring program, St. Pierre said.

