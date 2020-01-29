Box Elder man accused of sex with child dismissed from college coaching job

Two organizations mentioned in court documents charging a Box Elder man with having sex with a child distanced themselves from the suspect on Wednesday.
A day after charges were announced, Stone Child College dismissed Christopher Brown, effective immediately, from his assistant men's basketball coaching position. The Rocky Boy school district also issued a press release Wednesday saying Brown was never associated with the schools' athletic programs.
Brown, 31, worked as an assistant basketball coach at Stone Child College, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme. Brown also told criminal investigators he was a basketball coach at Rocky Boy Middle School and Rocky Boy High School, according to a federal court affidavit.
Rocky Boy Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre issued a press release Wednesday saying Brown, "was NEVER hired, worked as, helped, volunteered, or was associated in any capacity, as a coach in any of the Rocky Boy School's athletic programs."
Brown was compensated as a tutor for a total of 24 hours in October and November 2018, working with students and other adult tutors in the after-school tutoring program, St. Pierre said.
Stone College is aware of charges against Brown and "it is necessary to terminate Mr. Brown's employment immediately," according to a release from the college.
"There is no place at Stone Chile College for any behavior by any employee that jeopardizes the safety and security of our students and community of Rocky Boy," according to the college's release.
Stone Child College is a tribal college in Box Elder, on the Rocky Boy Reservation.
When Brown was 29 or 30 he had sex with a 12-year-old, and then did so five more times after the initial encounter in July 2018, according to an affidavit filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Brown told an FBI agent he stopped having sex with the girl for roughly a year "because he did not like the situation and knew it was wrong," the affidavit states.
Brown is represented by the Federal Defenders of Montana. He has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday. He has yet to enter a plea.