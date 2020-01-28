Box Elder man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old

BILLINGS — A Box Elder man is accused of having sex with a minor.

Christopher Brown, 31, was charged in U.S. District Court in Great Falls with sexual abuse of a minor. He has yet to enter a plea.

When Brown was 29 or 30 he had sex with a 12-year-old, and then did so five more times after the initial encounter in July 2018, according to an affidavit filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brown told an FBI agent he stopped having sex with the girl for roughly a year "because he did not like the situation and knew it was wrong," the affidavit states.

Brown is represented by the Federal Defenders of Montana. He has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Brown worked as an assistant basketball coach at Stone Child College, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.

Brown told criminal investigators that he was a basketball coach at Rocky Boy Middle School and Rocky Boy High School, according to an affidavit.

However, Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre issued a press release Wednesday saying Brown "was NEVER hired, worked as, helped, volunteered, or was associated in any capacity, as a coach in any of the Rocky Boy School's athletic programs."

St. Pierre said Brown was compensated as a tutor for a total of 24 hours in October and November 2018, working with students and other adult tutors in the after-school tutoring program.

