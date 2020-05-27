Bozeman man pleads guilty to assaulting baby son before he died

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Bozeman man who was initially charged with negligent homicide in the August death of his 7-month-old son has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Vincent Leroy Garbe pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony assault on a minor for an earlier incident, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. The baby's cause of death was undetermined.

Garbe pleaded guilty to falling while holding his son in January, causing the baby to suffer a fractured neck. Because of that fall, the Division of Child and Family Services had prohibited Garbe from being with the baby unsupervised. He was home with the baby while his girlfriend was at work when the baby died, court records said.