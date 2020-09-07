 Skip to main content
Burglaries

Burglaries

Billings area map

AREA ONE

1300 block of Hardrock, on Aug. 29

1400 block of Twin Oaks, on Sept. 1

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 31

AREA TWO

1300 block of Main, on Aug. 28

1200 block of Lake Elmo, on Aug. 30

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 39

AREA THREE

4200 block of Vaughn, on Aug. 28

200 block of South 28th Street, on Aug. 30

2900 block of Fourth Avenue South, on Aug. 30

2600 block of Fourth Avenue South, on Sept. 2

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 107

AREA FOUR

2000 block of Burnstead, Aug. 29

600 block of North 15th Street, on Aug. 31

1300 block of North 27th Street, on Sept. 1

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 117

AREA FIVE

2600 block of South Bridger Drive, on Aug. 30

3800 block of Avenue F, on Aug. 31

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 78

AREA SIX

1000 block of Shiloh Crossing Boulevard, on Aug. 28

2900 block of Monad, on Aug. 28

1200 block of Mullowney, on Aug. 30

Initial block of Rhea, on Aug. 30

3900 block of Olympic, on Sept. 2

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 179

Tags

