AREA ONE
1300 block of Hardrock, on Aug. 29
1400 block of Twin Oaks, on Sept. 1
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 31
AREA TWO
1300 block of Main, on Aug. 28
1200 block of Lake Elmo, on Aug. 30
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 39
AREA THREE
4200 block of Vaughn, on Aug. 28
200 block of South 28th Street, on Aug. 30
2900 block of Fourth Avenue South, on Aug. 30
2600 block of Fourth Avenue South, on Sept. 2
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 107
AREA FOUR
2000 block of Burnstead, Aug. 29
600 block of North 15th Street, on Aug. 31
1300 block of North 27th Street, on Sept. 1
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 117
AREA FIVE
2600 block of South Bridger Drive, on Aug. 30
3800 block of Avenue F, on Aug. 31
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 78
AREA SIX
1000 block of Shiloh Crossing Boulevard, on Aug. 28
2900 block of Monad, on Aug. 28
1200 block of Mullowney, on Aug. 30
Initial block of Rhea, on Aug. 30
3900 block of Olympic, on Sept. 2
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 179
