AREA ONE
2000 block of Clubhouse, on Sept. 21
1300 block of Valley Forge, on Sept. 22
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 67
AREA TWO
1000 block of Wiloma, on Sept. 23
1100 block of Hemingway, on Sept. 25
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 45
AREA THREE
3300 block of Second Avenue South, on Sept. 19
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 76
AREA FOUR
100 block of North 24th Street, on Sept. 22
700 block of North 25th Street, on Sept. 25
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 122
AREA FIVE
1500 block of Ninth Street West, on Sept. 25
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 92
AREA SIX
2800 block of Overland, on Sept. 19
4400 block of Ducks, on Sept. 23
1300 block of Central, on Sept. 23
600 block of Howard, on Sept. 24
2900 block of King Avenue West, on Sept. 25
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 203