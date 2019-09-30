{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

2000 block of Clubhouse, on Sept. 21

1300 block of Valley Forge, on Sept. 22

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 67

AREA TWO

1000 block of Wiloma, on Sept. 23

1100 block of Hemingway, on Sept. 25

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 45

AREA THREE

3300 block of Second Avenue South, on Sept. 19

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 76

AREA FOUR

100 block of North 24th Street, on Sept. 22

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

700 block of North 25th Street, on Sept. 25

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 122

AREA FIVE

1500 block of Ninth Street West, on Sept. 25

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 92

AREA SIX

2800 block of Overland, on Sept. 19

4400 block of Ducks, on Sept. 23

1300 block of Central, on Sept. 23

600 block of Howard, on Sept. 24

2900 block of King Avenue West, on Sept. 25

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 203

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags