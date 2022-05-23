 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burglaries

Billings area map

Area One

3800 block of Hickok Circle, on May 16

Area Two

1500 block of Main Street, on May 17

1000 block of Bench Boulevard, on May 18

Area Three

4600 block of Ruth Avenue, on May 13

4900 block of Southgate Drive, on May 15

1800 block of Lost Creek Road, on May 18

1000 block of South 29th Street, on May 18

Area Four

800 block of North 17th Street, on May 13

100 block of North 24th Street, on May 13

100 block of Broadwater Avenue, on May 16

0 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on May 18

Area Five

2500 block of Whittier Place, on May 14

5500 block of Grand Avenue, on May 14

1300 block of Avenue E, on May 16

3200 block of Grand Avenue, on May 17

3900 block of Grand Avenue, on May 18

Area Six

0 block of Shiloh Road, on May 17

