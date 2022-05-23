Burglaries

Area One
3800 block of Hickok Circle, on May 16
Area Two
1500 block of Main Street, on May 17
1000 block of Bench Boulevard, on May 18
Area Three
4600 block of Ruth Avenue, on May 13
4900 block of Southgate Drive, on May 15
1800 block of Lost Creek Road, on May 18
1000 block of South 29th Street, on May 18
Area Four
800 block of North 17th Street, on May 13
100 block of North 24th Street, on May 13
100 block of Broadwater Avenue, on May 16
0 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on May 18
Area Five
2500 block of Whittier Place, on May 14
5500 block of Grand Avenue, on May 14
1300 block of Avenue E, on May 16
3200 block of Grand Avenue, on May 17
3900 block of Grand Avenue, on May 18
Area Six
0 block of Shiloh Road, on May 17