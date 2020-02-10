Burglaries

Burglaries

AREA ONE

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 2

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 4

AREA THREE

100 block of Monroe, on Jan. 31

1100 block of South 27th Street, on Feb. 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 21

AREA FOUR

2100 block of Burnstead, on Jan. 31

2400 block of Locust, on Feb. 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 18

AREA FIVE

700 block of Avenue E, on Jan. 30

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 6

AREA SIX

Initial block of Alma, on Jan. 31

Initial block of West Meadow Drive, on Jan. 31

1200 block of St. Johns, on Feb.2

1600 block of Alderson, on Feb. 2

700 block of 15th Street West, on Feb. 3

2200 block of Monad, on Feb. 4

3200 block of Granger Avenue East, on Feb. 5

100 block of 12 Street West, on Feb. 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 29

