AREA ONE
300 block of Westchester Square South, on Dec. 10
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 44
AREA TWO
1000 block of Bench, on Dec. 11
1000 block of Bench, on Dec. 14
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 67
AREA THREE
800 block of Mullowney, on Dec. 10
1200 block of Monad, on Dec. 10
800 block of South 28th Street, on Dec. 10
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 151
AREA FOUR
100 block of Avenue D, on Dec. 12
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 164
AREA FIVE
1300 block of Grand, on Dec. 13
1900 block of 12th Street West, on Dec. 13
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 123
AREA SIX
5500 block of King Avenue East, on Dec. 10
700 block of Broadwater, on Dec. 11
3400 block of Central, on Dec. 11
1100 block of Blair, on Dec. 11
400 block of Greenspring, on Dec. 11
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 285
