Burglaries

Burglaries

Billings area map

AREA ONE

300 block of Westchester Square South, on Dec. 10

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 44

AREA TWO

1000 block of Bench, on Dec. 11

1000 block of Bench, on Dec. 14

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 67

AREA THREE

800 block of Mullowney, on Dec. 10

1200 block of Monad, on Dec. 10

800 block of South 28th Street, on Dec. 10

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 151

AREA FOUR

100 block of Avenue D, on Dec. 12

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 164

AREA FIVE

1300 block of Grand, on Dec. 13

1900 block of 12th Street West, on Dec. 13

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 123

AREA SIX

5500 block of King Avenue East, on Dec. 10

700 block of Broadwater, on Dec. 11

3400 block of Central, on Dec. 11

1100 block of Blair, on Dec. 11

400 block of Greenspring, on Dec. 11

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 285

