AREA ONE

100 block of Bohl, on Dec. 23

100 block of Windsor Circle North, on Dec. 24

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 80

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 60

AREA THREE

200 block of South 32nd Street, on Dec. 19

400 block of Byrd, on Dec. 19

500 block of South 37th Street, on Dec. 20

800 block of South 28th Street, on Dec. 25

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 118

AREA FOUR

700 block of North 25th Street, on Dec. 20

2000 block of 11th Avenue North, on Dec. 21

1100 block of North 23rd Street, on Dec. 25

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 164

AREA FIVE

4300 block of Huckleberry, on Dec. 24

800 block of Poly, on Dec. 25

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 115

AREA SIX

Initial block of Walnut Grove, on Dec. 20

700 block of Miles, on Dec. 20

1900 block of Howard, on Dec. 20

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 263

