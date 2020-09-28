AREA ONE
Initial block of West Antelope Trail, on Sept. 22
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 34
AREA TWO
400 block of Milton, on Sept. 17
600 block of Shawnee, on Sept. 18
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 45
AREA THREE
3900 block of Kings Green, on Sept. 18
300 block of South Billings Boulevard, on Sept. 19
4900 block of Southgate, on Sept. 19
2800 block of Third Avenue South, on Sept. 20
1000 block of South 29th Street, on Sept. 22
700 block of South Billings Boulevard, on Sept. 22
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 118
AREA FOUR
2000 block of Ninth Avenue North, on Sept. 19
200 block of Burlington, on Sept. 21
100 block of Avenue B, on Sept. 21
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 124
AREA FIVE
700 block of Beverly Hill Boulevard, on Sept. 21
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 84
AREA SIX
Initial block of Barbara, on Sept. 20
1800 block of Lampman, on Sept. 21
3900 block of Olympic, on Sept. 22
1200 block of Grand, on Sept. 23
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 193
