AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 34
AREA TWO
2000 block of Lake Elmo, on Sept. 28
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 46
AREA THREE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 118
AREA FOUR
600 block of North 31st Street, on Sept. 25
1200 block of North 24th Street, on Sept. 30
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 126
AREA FIVE
1400 block of Country Manor, on Sept. 27
1500 block of 41st Street West, on Sept. 28
1600 block of Cody, on Sept. 30
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 87
AREA SIX
1800 block of King Avenue West, on Sept. 24
100 block of South Crestwood Drive, on Sept. 24
300 block of South Plainview Street, on Sept. 25
2600 block of Enterprise, on Sept. 25
300 block of South 24th Street West, on Sept. 25
400 block of Glee, on Sept. 26
2500 block of Terry, on Sept. 28
3300 block of Central, on Sept. 28
600 block of Charles, on Sept. 29
300 block of 16th Street West, on Sept. 29
1300 block of Industrial, on Sept. 30
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 204
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.