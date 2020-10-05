 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglaries

Burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}
Billings area map

AREA ONE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 34

AREA TWO

2000 block of Lake Elmo, on Sept. 28

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 46

AREA THREE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 118

AREA FOUR

600 block of North 31st Street, on Sept. 25

1200 block of North 24th Street, on Sept. 30

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 126

AREA FIVE

1400 block of Country Manor, on Sept. 27

1500 block of 41st Street West, on Sept. 28

1600 block of Cody, on Sept. 30

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 87

AREA SIX

1800 block of King Avenue West, on Sept. 24

100 block of South Crestwood Drive, on Sept. 24

300 block of South Plainview Street, on Sept. 25

2600 block of Enterprise, on Sept. 25

300 block of South 24th Street West, on Sept. 25

400 block of Glee, on Sept. 26

2500 block of Terry, on Sept. 28

3300 block of Central, on Sept. 28

600 block of Charles, on Sept. 29

300 block of 16th Street West, on Sept. 29

1300 block of Industrial, on Sept. 30

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 204

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO Clark Baldwin court appearance May 7, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News