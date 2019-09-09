AREA ONE
3000 block of Ryniker, on Aug. 29
300 block of Wicks, on Sept. 1
600 block of Arrow Trail, on Sept. 2
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 64
AREA TWO
400 block of Wicks, on Sept. 2
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 41
AREA THREE
5100 block of Laurel, on Aug. 29
100 block of South 39th Street, on 2
300 block of South 35th Street, on Sept. 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 73
AREA FOUR
2000 block of 10th Avenue North, on Aug. 31
500 block of Broadwater, on Aug. 31
2200 block of Sixth Avenue North, on Sept. 2
Montana Avenue and North Broadway, on Sept. 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 116
AREA FIVE
1600 block of 41st Street West, on Aug. 30
800 block of Poly, on Sept. 3
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 88
AREA SIX
2500 block of Wyoming, on Aug. 30
2200 block of St. Johns Avenue, on Sept. 1
1000 block of South 29th Street West, on Sept. 3
800 block of South 32nd Street, on Sept. 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 184