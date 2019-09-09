{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

3000 block of Ryniker, on Aug. 29

300 block of Wicks, on Sept. 1

600 block of Arrow Trail, on Sept. 2

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 64

AREA TWO

400 block of Wicks, on Sept. 2

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 41

AREA THREE

5100 block of Laurel, on Aug. 29

100 block of South 39th Street, on 2

300 block of South 35th Street, on Sept. 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 73

AREA FOUR

2000 block of 10th Avenue North, on Aug. 31

500 block of Broadwater, on Aug. 31

2200 block of Sixth Avenue North, on Sept. 2

Montana Avenue and North Broadway, on Sept. 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 116

AREA FIVE

1600 block of 41st Street West, on Aug. 30

800 block of Poly, on Sept. 3

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 88

AREA SIX

2500 block of Wyoming, on Aug. 30

2200 block of St. Johns Avenue, on Sept. 1

1000 block of South 29th Street West, on Sept. 3

800 block of South 32nd Street, on Sept. 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 184

