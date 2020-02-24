AREA ONE
1100 block of Minuteman, on Feb. 14
Initial block of Prince Charles, on Feb. 14
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 5
AREA TWO
1600 block of Kelby, on Feb. 15
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 8
AREA THREE
700 block of South 28th Street, on Feb. 15
200 block of South 28th Street, on Feb. 15
400 block of Hillview, on Feb. 17
5100 block of Laurel Road, on Feb. 19
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 27
AREA FOUR
Initial block of Broadwater, on Feb. 19
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 22
AREA FIVE
1800 block of Ninth Street West, on Feb. 16
3300 block of Rimrock, on Feb. 17
500 block of Parkhill, on Feb. 18
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 11
AREA SIX
900 block of Miles, on Feb. 17
1400 block of South 24th Street, on Feb. 18
400 block of Mervin, on Feb. 18
1000 block of St. Johns, on Feb. 18
1000 block of Howard, on Feb. 18
1200 block of Harney, on Feb. 19
Initial block of Brookpark, on Feb. 19
2200 block of Alderson, on Feb. 19
300 block of South Plainview Street, on Feb. 19
3300 block of Granger, on Feb. 20
600 block of Miles, on Feb. 20
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 44