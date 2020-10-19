AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 34
AREA TWO
800 block of Royal, on Oct. 8
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 48
AREA THREE
5500 block of King Avenue East, on Oct. 8
1300 block of Mullowney, on Oct. 10
2500 block of Fourth Avenue South, on Oct. 10
4800 block of Midland, on Oct. 13
1300 block of Holiday, on Oct. 14
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 126
AREA FOUR
700 block of First Avenue North, on Oct. 8
600 block of North 24th Street, on Oct. 9
700 block of North 31st Street, on Oct. 11
1900 block of 10th Avenue North, on Oct. 11
100 block of Broadwater, on Oct. 13
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 135
AREA FIVE
2200 block of Elizabeth, on Oct. 9
2800 block of Chester, on Oct. 9
1200 block of Avenue C, on Oct. 12
1600 block of Rehberg, on Oct. 12
2600 block of Cody, on Oct. 14
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 93
AREA SIX
1900 block of Walter Creek, on Oct. 8
1300 block of Concord, on Oct. 9
2900 block of Monad, on Oct. 9
2200 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on Oct. 9
2200 block of St. Johns, on Oct. 10
1000 block of Howard, on Oct. 12
1300 block of North Transtech, on Oct. 13
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 219
