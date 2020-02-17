Burglaries

Burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

1400 block of Westchester Square East, on Feb. 6

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 3

AREA TWO

500 block of Laurie, on Feb. 8

600 block of Samuel, on Feb. 8

1300 block of Galway, on Feb. 11

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 7

AREA THREE

3300 block of Second Avenue South, on Feb. 6

4800 block of Midland, on Feb. 12

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 23

AREA FOUR

2200 block of Sixth Avenue North, on Feb. 9

3000 block of First Avenue North, on Feb. 11

2200 block of First Avenue North, on Feb. 11

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 21

AREA FIVE

1600 block of Country Manor, on Feb. 6

2900 block of Palm, on Feb. 12

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 8

AREA SIX

900 block of 10th Street West, on Feb. 6

900 block of Broadwater, on Feb. 9

900 block of 10th Street West, on Feb. 13

100 block of Foster, on Feb. 13

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 33

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News