AREA ONE
1400 block of Westchester Square East, on Feb. 6
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 3
AREA TWO
500 block of Laurie, on Feb. 8
600 block of Samuel, on Feb. 8
1300 block of Galway, on Feb. 11
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 7
AREA THREE
3300 block of Second Avenue South, on Feb. 6
4800 block of Midland, on Feb. 12
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 23
AREA FOUR
2200 block of Sixth Avenue North, on Feb. 9
3000 block of First Avenue North, on Feb. 11
2200 block of First Avenue North, on Feb. 11
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 21
AREA FIVE
1600 block of Country Manor, on Feb. 6
2900 block of Palm, on Feb. 12
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 8
AREA SIX
900 block of 10th Street West, on Feb. 6
900 block of Broadwater, on Feb. 9
900 block of 10th Street West, on Feb. 13
100 block of Foster, on Feb. 13
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 33