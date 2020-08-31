 Skip to main content
Burglaries

Burglaries

Billings area map

AREA ONE

400 block of Pinion, on Aug. 24

2100 block of Skyview, on Aug. 24

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 29

AREA TWO

1300 block of Lake Elmo, on Aug. 21

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 37

AREA THREE

300 block of South 32nd Street, on Aug. 20

4600 block of Murphy, on Aug. 20

5100 block of Laurel Road, on Aug. 22

4300 block of State, on Aug. 22

1200 block of South 32nd Street West, on Aug. 23

900 block of South 29th Street, on Aug. 23

300 block of Jackson, on Aug. 24

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 103

AREA FOUR

100 block of North Broadway, on Aug. 21

200 block of North 23rd Street, on Aug. 21

2200 block of Eighth Avenue North, on Aug. 23

600 block of North 13th Street, on Aug. 25

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 114

AREA FIVE

800 block of Avenue B, on Aug. 23

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 76

AREA SIX

1300 block of Industrial, on Aug. 20

800 block of Wyoming, on Aug. 20

2900 block of Millice, on Aug. 24

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 174

