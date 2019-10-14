{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

300 block of Quaking Aspen, on Oct. 7

2000 block of Clubhouse, on Oct. 7

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 69

AREA TWO

1200 block of Lake Elmo, on Oct. 8

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 49

AREA THREE

1300 block of Minnesota, on Oct. 7

2100 block of Minnesota, on Oct. 7

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 79

AREA FOUR

600 block of North 14th Street, on Oct. 5

1900 block of Burnstead, on Oct. 7

1200 block of Third Street West, on Oct. 8

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

100 block of North 12th Street, on Oct. 8

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 129

AREA FIVE

4000 block of Rimrock, on Oct. 5

3200 block of Grand, on Oct. 5

1000 block of Poly, on Oct. 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 97

AREA SIX

500 block of South 20th Street West, on Oct. 4

900 block of 16th Street West, on Oct. 5

3000 block of Central, on Oct. 8

500 block of Bernard, on Oct. 9

5800 block of Twins, on Oct. 10

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 215

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags