AREA ONE
300 block of Quaking Aspen, on Oct. 7
2000 block of Clubhouse, on Oct. 7
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 69
AREA TWO
1200 block of Lake Elmo, on Oct. 8
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 49
AREA THREE
1300 block of Minnesota, on Oct. 7
2100 block of Minnesota, on Oct. 7
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 79
AREA FOUR
600 block of North 14th Street, on Oct. 5
1900 block of Burnstead, on Oct. 7
1200 block of Third Street West, on Oct. 8
100 block of North 12th Street, on Oct. 8
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 129
AREA FIVE
4000 block of Rimrock, on Oct. 5
3200 block of Grand, on Oct. 5
1000 block of Poly, on Oct. 6
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 97
AREA SIX
500 block of South 20th Street West, on Oct. 4
900 block of 16th Street West, on Oct. 5
3000 block of Central, on Oct. 8
500 block of Bernard, on Oct. 9
5800 block of Twins, on Oct. 10
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 215