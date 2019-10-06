AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 67
AREA TWO
600 block of Clause, on Sept. 26
500 block of Crow, on Sept. 27
1300 block of Main, on Sept. 30
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 48
AREA THREE
1100 block of South 29th Street West, on Sept. 29
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 77
AREA FOUR
900 block of North 22nd Street, on Sept. 29
2100 block of First Avenue North, on Sept. 30
100 block of North 34th Street, on Oct. 1
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 125
AREA FIVE
Initial block of Shadow, on Sept. 28
3200 block of Grand, on Sept. 30
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 94
AREA SIX
2100 block of Central, on Sept. 26
900 block of Midway, on Sept. 26
2100 block of Monad, on Sept. 27
800 block of Terry, on Sept. 30
200 block of Prickett, on Sept. 30
Initial block of South Seventh Street West, on Oct. 2
2000 block of Howard, on Oct. 3
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 210