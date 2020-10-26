 Skip to main content
Burglaries

Burglaries

Billings area map

AREA ONE

1800 block of Gleneagles, on Oct. 17

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 35

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 48

AREA THREE

5200 block of Frontier, on Oct. 16

800 block of South 33rd Street, on Oct. 17

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 128

AREA FOUR

1200 block of North 31st Street, on Oct. 15

1100 block of North 22nd Street, on Oct. 17

200 block of Grand, on Oct. 18

Second Avenue North and North 17th Street, on Oct. 19

100 block of Avenue E, on Oct. 21

400 block of Miles, on Oct. 21

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 141

AREA FIVE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 94

AREA SIX

200 block of South 41st Street West, on Oct. 16

800 block of Wyoming, on Oct. 16

2300 block of Rosebud, on Oct. 17

900 block of Alderson, on Oct. 18

2000 block of Overland, on Oct. 20

2200 block of St. Johns, on Oct. 21

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 222

