AREA ONE
1800 block of Gleneagles, on Oct. 17
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 35
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 48
AREA THREE
5200 block of Frontier, on Oct. 16
800 block of South 33rd Street, on Oct. 17
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 128
AREA FOUR
1200 block of North 31st Street, on Oct. 15
1100 block of North 22nd Street, on Oct. 17
200 block of Grand, on Oct. 18
Second Avenue North and North 17th Street, on Oct. 19
100 block of Avenue E, on Oct. 21
400 block of Miles, on Oct. 21
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 141
AREA FIVE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 94
AREA SIX
200 block of South 41st Street West, on Oct. 16
800 block of Wyoming, on Oct. 16
2300 block of Rosebud, on Oct. 17
900 block of Alderson, on Oct. 18
2000 block of Overland, on Oct. 20
2200 block of St. Johns, on Oct. 21
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 222
