Burglaries

Billings area map

AREA ONE

1600 block of Lakehills, on Dec. 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 43

AREA TWO

800 block of Main, on Dec. 7

2300 block of Jasmine, on Dec. 7

500 block of Judith, on Dec. 8

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 65

AREA THREE

Initial block of Jackson, on Dec. 3

600 block of South 34th Street, on Dec. 6

300 block of Hallowell, on Dec. 8

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 148

AREA FOUR

1700 block of Fourth Avenue North, on Dec. 7

Initial block of Burlington, on Dec. 7

500 block of North 25th Street, on Dec. 9

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 163

AREA FIVE

2700 block of Poly, on Dec. 3

1800 block of Grand, on Dec. 4

2200 block of Avenue C, on Dec. 4

3100 block of Boulder, on Dec. 4

800 block of Avenue D, on Dec. 8

1700 block of 17th Street West, on Dec. 9

2000 block of Patricia Lane, on Dec. 10

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 121

AREA SIX

1900 block of Alderson, on Dec. 4

900 block of Wolverines, on Dec. 4

500 block of South 27th Street, on Dec. 4

2000 block of Central, on Dec. 4

300 block of South 24th Street West, on Dec. 8

3300 block of Central, on Dec. 8

Initial block of Vista, on Dec. 8

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 280

