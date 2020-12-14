AREA ONE
1600 block of Lakehills, on Dec. 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 43
AREA TWO
800 block of Main, on Dec. 7
2300 block of Jasmine, on Dec. 7
500 block of Judith, on Dec. 8
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 65
AREA THREE
Initial block of Jackson, on Dec. 3
600 block of South 34th Street, on Dec. 6
300 block of Hallowell, on Dec. 8
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 148
AREA FOUR
1700 block of Fourth Avenue North, on Dec. 7
Initial block of Burlington, on Dec. 7
500 block of North 25th Street, on Dec. 9
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 163
AREA FIVE
2700 block of Poly, on Dec. 3
1800 block of Grand, on Dec. 4
2200 block of Avenue C, on Dec. 4
3100 block of Boulder, on Dec. 4
800 block of Avenue D, on Dec. 8
1700 block of 17th Street West, on Dec. 9
2000 block of Patricia Lane, on Dec. 10
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 121
AREA SIX
1900 block of Alderson, on Dec. 4
900 block of Wolverines, on Dec. 4
500 block of South 27th Street, on Dec. 4
2000 block of Central, on Dec. 4
300 block of South 24th Street West, on Dec. 8
3300 block of Central, on Dec. 8
Initial block of Vista, on Dec. 8
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 280
