AREA ONE
1300 block of Hardrock, on Aug. 8
100 block of Glenhaven, on Aug. 8
500 block of Killarney, on Aug. 10
2000 block of Phoebe, on Aug. 10
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 27
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 35
AREA THREE
4600 block of San Fernando, on Aug. 8
Initial block of Washington, on Aug. 8
5400 block of Midland, on Aug. 8
600 block of South 31st Street, on Aug. 10
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 92
AREA FOUR
2200 block of Third Avenue North, on Aug. 11
600 block of North 24th Street, on Aug. 11
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 103
AREA FIVE
1700 block of Avenue F, on Aug. 7
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 73
AREA SIX
5500 block of King Avenue East, on Aug. 7
600 block of Terry, on Aug. 7
2000 block of Bench, on Aug. 8
200 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on Aug. 9
1600 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on Aug. 9
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 158
