Burglaries

Billings area map

AREA ONE

1300 block of Hardrock, on Aug. 8

100 block of Glenhaven, on Aug. 8

500 block of Killarney, on Aug. 10

2000 block of Phoebe, on Aug. 10

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 27

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 35

AREA THREE

4600 block of San Fernando, on Aug. 8

Initial block of Washington, on Aug. 8

5400 block of Midland, on Aug. 8

600 block of South 31st Street, on Aug. 10

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 92

AREA FOUR

2200 block of Third Avenue North, on Aug. 11

600 block of North 24th Street, on Aug. 11

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 103

AREA FIVE

1700 block of Avenue F, on Aug. 7

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 73

AREA SIX

5500 block of King Avenue East, on Aug. 7

600 block of Terry, on Aug. 7

2000 block of Bench, on Aug. 8

200 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on Aug. 9

1600 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on Aug. 9

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 158

