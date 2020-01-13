AREA ONE
1700 block of Lake Elmo, on Dec. 28
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2019: 81
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2019: 60
AREA THREE
700 block of South Billings Boulevard, on Dec. 26
O’shea Circle and Briarwood Boulevard, on Dec. 26
3100 block of Third Avenue South, on Dec. 26
700 block of South Billings Boulevard, on Dec. 31
5400 block of Midland, on Jan. 2
1300 block of Minnesota, on Jan. 3
5200 block of Golden Hollow, on Jan. 3
3900 block of Kings Green, on Jan. 3
1000 block of South 30th Street, on Jan. 7
300 block of South 33rd Street, on Jan. 8
5500 block of Midland, on Jan. 8
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2019: 122
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1, 2020: 7
AREA FOUR
400 block of Alderson, on Dec. 26
2200 block of Pine, on Dec. 29
900 block of North 19th Street, on Dec. 30
2200 block of Ninth Avenue North, on Jan. 3
2400 block of 11th Avenue North, on Jan. 3
200 block of North 16th Street, on Jan. 6
2300 block of 11th Avenue North, on Jan. 8
300 block of Parkhill Drive, on Jan. 8
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2019: 167
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1, 2020: 5
AREA FIVE
1200 block of Avenue C, on Dec. 28
1800 block of Avenue C, on Dec. 29
1500 block of Lakers, on Dec. 31
Grand Avenue and 14th Street West, on Jan. 2
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2019: 118
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1, 2020: 1
AREA SIX
3200 block of Granger Avenue East, on Dec. 28
700 block of Feather, on Dec. 29
1500 block of South 32nd Street West, on Dec. 29
700 block of Torch, on Dec. 30
3300 block of Canyon Drive, on Jan. 1
700 block of Torch, on Jan. 4
1300 block of Eldorado, on Jan. 4
700 block of Alderson, on Jan. 6
1100 block of Pepper, on Jan. 8
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2019: 267
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1, 2020: 6