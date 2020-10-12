 Skip to main content
Burglaries

Billings area map

AREA ONE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 34

AREA TWO

1200 block of Lake Elmo, on Oct. 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 47

AREA THREE

5500 block of King Avenue East, on Oct. 3

300 block of South Billings Boulevard, on Oct. 6

5500 block of King Avenue East, on Oct. 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 121

AREA FOUR

2100 block of Burnstead, on Oct. 3

2800 block of Second Avenue North, on Oct. 3

1000 block of North 26th Street, on Oct. 5

600 block of North 29th Street, on Oct. 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 130

AREA FIVE

1200 block of Linhaven, on Oct. 1

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 88

AREA SIX

2800 block of Overland, on Oct. 2

700 block of Daniel, on Oct. 4

2900 block of Canyon, on Oct. 5

300 block of Phyllis Circle East, on Oct. 5

900 block of Malibu, on Oct. 5

2000 block of Broadwater, on Oct. 6

1100 block of 28th Street West, on Oct. 6

Initial block of Parkside, on Oct. 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 212

