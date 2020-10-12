AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 34
AREA TWO
1200 block of Lake Elmo, on Oct. 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 47
AREA THREE
5500 block of King Avenue East, on Oct. 3
300 block of South Billings Boulevard, on Oct. 6
5500 block of King Avenue East, on Oct. 6
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 121
AREA FOUR
2100 block of Burnstead, on Oct. 3
2800 block of Second Avenue North, on Oct. 3
1000 block of North 26th Street, on Oct. 5
600 block of North 29th Street, on Oct. 6
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 130
AREA FIVE
1200 block of Linhaven, on Oct. 1
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 88
AREA SIX
2800 block of Overland, on Oct. 2
700 block of Daniel, on Oct. 4
2900 block of Canyon, on Oct. 5
300 block of Phyllis Circle East, on Oct. 5
900 block of Malibu, on Oct. 5
2000 block of Broadwater, on Oct. 6
1100 block of 28th Street West, on Oct. 6
Initial block of Parkside, on Oct. 6
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 212
