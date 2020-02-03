AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 2
AREA TWO
900 block of Mary, on Jan. 24
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 4
AREA THREE
800 block of Mullowney, on Jan. 24
4100 block of Vaughn, on Jan. 24
400 block of Jackson, on Jan. 28
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 19
AREA FOUR
1100 block of North 22nd Street, on Jan. 25
400 block of Lordwith, on Jan. 27
200 block of Custer, on Jan. 28
700 block of North 31st Street, on Jan. 29
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 16
AREA FIVE
1400 block of Avenue C, on Jan. 23
1400 block of Grand, on Jan. 30
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 5
AREA SIX
3200 block of Canyon, on Jan. 23 and Jan. 27
500 block of Wyoming, on Jan. 23
1000 block of St. Johns, on Jan. 24
2300 block of Clark, on Jan. 25
2200 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on Jan. 28
1300 block of Industrial, on Jan. 29
2500 block of Monad, on Jan. 30
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 21