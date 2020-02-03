Burglaries

Burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 2

AREA TWO

900 block of Mary, on Jan. 24

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 4

AREA THREE

800 block of Mullowney, on Jan. 24

4100 block of Vaughn, on Jan. 24

400 block of Jackson, on Jan. 28

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 19

AREA FOUR

1100 block of North 22nd Street, on Jan. 25

400 block of Lordwith, on Jan. 27

200 block of Custer, on Jan. 28

700 block of North 31st Street, on Jan. 29

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 16

AREA FIVE

1400 block of Avenue C, on Jan. 23

1400 block of Grand, on Jan. 30

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 5

AREA SIX

3200 block of Canyon, on Jan. 23 and Jan. 27

500 block of Wyoming, on Jan. 23

1000 block of St. Johns, on Jan. 24

2300 block of Clark, on Jan. 25

2200 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on Jan. 28

1300 block of Industrial, on Jan. 29

2500 block of Monad, on Jan. 30

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 21

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News