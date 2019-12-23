AREA ONE
600 block of Lake Elmo Drive, on Dec. 16
Initial block of West Antelope Trail, on Dec. 17
500 block of Killarney, on Dec. 17
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 78
AREA TWO
600 block of Samuel, on Dec. 16
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 60
AREA THREE
5500 block of Midland, on Dec. 12
3000 block of First Avenue South, on Dec. 12
100 block of Monroe, on Dec. 12
400 block of Byrd, on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18
You have free articles remaining.
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 114
AREA FOUR
1200 block of North 25th Street, on Dec. 15
Initial block of Lewis, on Dec. 15
2500 block of First Avenue North, on Dec. 17
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 161
AREA FIVE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 113
AREA SIX
1100 block of Miles, on Dec. 16
700 block of Cook, on Dec. 18
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 260