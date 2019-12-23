{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

600 block of Lake Elmo Drive, on Dec. 16

Initial block of West Antelope Trail, on Dec. 17

500 block of Killarney, on Dec. 17

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 78

AREA TWO

600 block of Samuel, on Dec. 16

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 60

AREA THREE

5500 block of Midland, on Dec. 12

3000 block of First Avenue South, on Dec. 12

100 block of Monroe, on Dec. 12

400 block of Byrd, on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 114

AREA FOUR

1200 block of North 25th Street, on Dec. 15

Initial block of Lewis, on Dec. 15

2500 block of First Avenue North, on Dec. 17

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 161

AREA FIVE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 113

AREA SIX

1100 block of Miles, on Dec. 16

700 block of Cook, on Dec. 18

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 260

