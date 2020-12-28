AREA ONE
1000 block of McKenney, on Dec. 23
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 45
AREA TWO
2100 block of Harmon, on Dec. 17
1000 block of Bench, on Dec. 21
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 69
AREA THREE
3100 block of Seventh Avenue South, on Dec. 17
2200 block of Minnesota, on Dec. 21
1600 block of Front, on Dec. 23
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 154
AREA FOUR
1000 block of North 25th Street, on Dec. 17
200 block of Avenue F, on Dec. 17
200 block of Broadwater, on Dec. 18
1100 block of North 22nd Street, on Dec. 19
3100 block of Seventh Avenue North, on Dec. 23
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 169
AREA FIVE
1700 block of East Thunder Mountain Road, on Dec. 17
1000 block of Avenue F, on Dec. 23
4200 block of Audubon, on Dec. 23
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 126
AREA SIX
500 block of Howard, on Dec. 19
3300 block of Pipestone, on Dec. 19
2500 block of Monad, on Dec. 21
600 block of St. Johns, on Dec. 21
2600 block of Gabel, on Dec. 22
3200 block of Canyon, on Dec. 22
1200 block of Lewis, on Dec. 22
1800 block of Island View, on Dec. 23
Initial block of West Meadow Drive, on Dec. 23
3700 block of Marathon, on Dec. 23
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 295