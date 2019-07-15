{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

1200 block of Crystal Lake, on July 10

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 43

AREA TWO

400 block of Roxy, on July 10

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 30

AREA THREE

3000 block of 10th Avenue South, on July 5

1300 block of Mullowney, on July 7

400 block of Jackson, on July 9

300 block of South 37th Street, on July 10

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 47

AREA FOUR

100 block of Wyoming, on July 5

Initial block of North 31st Street, on July 5

800 block of North 27th Street, on July 6

100 block of North 24th Street, on July 7

400 block of North 18th Street, on July 8

400 block of North 30th Street, on July 8

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 89

AREA FIVE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 66

AREA SIX

2300 block of South Shiloh Road, on July 9

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 133

