AREA ONE
400 block of Republic, on Oct. 25
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 36
AREA TWO
1200 block of Lake Elmo, on Oct. 23
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 49
AREA THREE
4100 block of Ryan, on Oct. 27
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 129
AREA FOUR
400 block of Lordwith, on Oct. 23
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 142
AREA FIVE
1400 block of Avenue B, on Oct. 27
3400 block of Stone Mountain Circle, on Oct. 28
6000 block of Sam Snead, on Oct. 28
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 97
AREA SIX
100 block of South 24th Street West, on Oct. 22
300 block of South 24th Street West, on Oct. 23
2000 block of Overland, on Oct. 24
6800 block of Niehenke, on Oct. 24
1000 block of Miles, on Oct. 25
3900 block of Olympic, on Oct. 26
1200 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on Oct. 27
1300 block of Custer, on Oct. 27
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 230
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.