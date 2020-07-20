AREA ONE
300 block of Bohl, on July 15
Babcock Circle and Babcock Boulevard, on July 15
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 20
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 30
AREA THREE
300 block of Jefferson, on July 9
1000 block of South 30th Street, on July 9
600 block of South 36th Street, on July 10
400 block of South 30th Street, on July 10
3000 block of Jackson, on July 13
400 block of South 34th Street, on July 13
600 block of South 31st Street, on July 14
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 81
AREA FOUR
700 block of North 18th Street, on July 12
100 block of Burlington, on July 14
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 91
AREA FIVE
1400 block of Avenue F, on July 13
2900 block of Reimers Park, on July 14
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 65
AREA SIX
1200 block of Mullowney, on July 9
900 block of 25th Street West, on July 11
1300 block of Lewis, on July 13
1400 block of Central, on July 15
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 135
