AREA ONE

300 block of Bohl, on July 15

Babcock Circle and Babcock Boulevard, on July 15

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 20

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 30

AREA THREE

300 block of Jefferson, on July 9

1000 block of South 30th Street, on July 9

600 block of South 36th Street, on July 10

400 block of South 30th Street, on July 10

3000 block of Jackson, on July 13

400 block of South 34th Street, on July 13

600 block of South 31st Street, on July 14

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 81

AREA FOUR

700 block of North 18th Street, on July 12

100 block of Burlington, on July 14

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 91

AREA FIVE

1400 block of Avenue F, on July 13

2900 block of Reimers Park, on July 14

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 65

AREA SIX

1200 block of Mullowney, on July 9

900 block of 25th Street West, on July 11

1300 block of Lewis, on July 13

1400 block of Central, on July 15

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 135

