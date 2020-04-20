Burglaries

Burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 8

AREA TWO

1400 block of Main, on April 10

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 17

AREA THREE

4100 block of Roosevelt, on April 11

500 block of Jackson, on April 11

500 block of South 35th Street, on April 12

3700 block of Third Avenue South, on April 13

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 45

AREA FOUR

1700 block of First Avenue North, on April 10

400 block of North 17th Street, on April 11

Initial block of North 32nd Street, on April 13

700 block of North 14th Street, on April 13

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 43

AREA FIVE

600 block of Avenue C, on April 10

1600 block of Country Manor, on April 13

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 33

AREA SIX

2600 block of Phyllis, on April 9

2900 block of Monad, on April 10

2100 block of Broadwater, on April 12

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 75

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News