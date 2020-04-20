AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 8
AREA TWO
1400 block of Main, on April 10
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 17
AREA THREE
4100 block of Roosevelt, on April 11
500 block of Jackson, on April 11
500 block of South 35th Street, on April 12
3700 block of Third Avenue South, on April 13
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 45
AREA FOUR
1700 block of First Avenue North, on April 10
400 block of North 17th Street, on April 11
Initial block of North 32nd Street, on April 13
700 block of North 14th Street, on April 13
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 43
AREA FIVE
600 block of Avenue C, on April 10
1600 block of Country Manor, on April 13
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 33
AREA SIX
2600 block of Phyllis, on April 9
2900 block of Monad, on April 10
2100 block of Broadwater, on April 12
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 75
